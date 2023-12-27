Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Indian Medical Association national conference begins in Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting on Wednesday.

Published: 27th December 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 96th national conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) commenced at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the academic sessions at 11 am on Wednesday. Dr Nisha Haroon of Canada will explain the possibilities of genomic therapy in future treatments including cancer treatment.

Dr M V Pillai will speak about the new areas of cancer treatment, Dr Shelby Kutty will speak on the use of artificial intelligence in cardiology, and Dr Somashekhar and Dr Kishore will speak on robotic surgery.

Dr Sreejith N Kumar will present new discoveries to completely reverse diabetes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting on Wednesday.

The IMA central council to be held on Wednesday is expected to have a participation of 2,000 representatives from different parts of the country. IMA will present a health manifesto for 2050 known as the Thiruvananthapuram Declaration. It will focus on the need for social interventions in infectious and non-communicable diseases.

 IMA Kerala unit bagged 22 national awards for outstanding performance in 2022-23. Dr Sulphi N and Dr Joseph Benaven have been selected for the best state president and secretary, respectively. Dr Sreekumar Vasudevan of Koothuparamba has been selected for outstanding services and Dr Sreejith N Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram has been selected for the all-time achievement award.  The awards will be distributed at the national conference venue at Kovalam on Wednesday.

