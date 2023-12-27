Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Leopard spotted in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A leopard was spotted in front of the Ponmudi police station on Monday morning. After a policeman on duty there reported the sighting, the forest department officials launched an intensive search operation in the area.

One of the most crowded tourist spots in Thiruvananthapuram district, Ponmudi has witnessed an increase in visitors during the Christmas-New Year season.

An officer with the Ponmudi police station told TNIE that they saw the leopard emerging from the forest around 8.30 am.

“The leopard was just 50 meters away from the police station premises. We saw the leopard from inside the station. Hearing the commotion, it quickly retreated into the forest,” he said.

