Theatre festival that celebrates women directors kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second edition of the National Women’s Theatre Festival, conceived to address the lack of theatre festivals led solely by women in India, will begin on Wednesday. Organized by the Nireeksha Women’s Theatre, the festival aims to provide a dedicated platform for plays directed by women.

The festival will begin with the official flagging-off by Minister of Animal Husbandry, J Chinchu Rani, at 9.30 am on Wednesday. Later in the day, renowned dramatist and social activist Ruwanthie de Chickera from Sri Lanka will inaugurate the festival in front of the Connemara Market in Palayam.

“The national festival is organized by a committee of 10 women from diverse fields with the shared objective of being the voice and expressive force for women in art and culture,” says Soya Thomas, the festival committee convenor.

According to her, this edition features a notable increase in the number of plays from outside the state. The festival features five renowned plays directed by directors who have made their mark in the industry. The Cage, directed by Debina Rakshith and produced by Abhisakthi Theaters, Chandigarh; Dr Savitha Rani’s Notions; Jyoti Dogra’s MAAS; Burnout by Barnali Medhi; and the late director Tripura Sharma’s Roop Aroop are the plays selected out of around 70 productions.

The Edge, directed by Ashitha P H, and Reshma Rajan’s Violet Windows are the two Malayalam plays to be featured in the festival. Three plays from the women’s collective expressions genre, namely Ith Engala Kadal, presented by Valiyathura Women’s Collective and directed by Jermy Roy; Pen Peruma by Asha Workers’ Collective; and Maykkapedunnavar by Rangsree Community Theatre, directed by Ashwini Chand are also part of the list.

The plays will be staged at the Bharat Bhavan while other cultural events will be held at the Swathi Thirunal College of Music. The festival is being organized with the support of the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation, Bharat Bhavan, and the Swathi Thirunal College of Music.

Additionally, a theatre workshop will also be held for young women. It will be led by Ruwanthie de Chickera and three graduates from the National School of Drama - Debin Rekshith, Savitha Rani, and Bernali Medhi.

The other notable events include a poetry presentation by 25 women and a seminar affiliated with the Kerala Women’s Commission to address the challenges faced by women artists.

