Woman ends life over domestic discord in Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvallam police said that Shahana, the deceased has been married to Noufal, a native of Kattakada, for the past three years and they have a 2-year-old child.

Published: 27th December 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 22-year-old woman died by suicide owing to domestic discord with her husband at her residence at Vandithadam on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is Shahana Shaji. The Thiruvallam police said Shahana has been married to Noufal, a native of Kattakada, for the past three years and they have a 2-year-old child. Shahana and Noufal were having some domestic issues and she has been living with her parents for the past three months.

Noufal came to her residence to take Shahana with him. However, she did not go with him. Noufal reportedly took his child with him despite objections raised by Shahana. Shahana later ended her life by hanging in the evening. The police have registered a case for unnatural death and further legal action will be taken after recording the detailed statement of the relatives.

