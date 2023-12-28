Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A grand ‘Epilogue’ to usher in 2024 by Kerala Arts and Crafts Village

Renowned solo violinist Ksenia Dubrovskaya, pianist Justus Konstantin Frantz, and South Indian singer Veetrag Gopi will present a Western musical on December 30. 

Published: 28th December 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As 2023 draws to a close, the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram is gearing up to welcome 2024 with an event named ‘Epilogue,’ featuring four days of extensive programs.

The festivities will begin at 7 pm on Thursday with Theertha’s dance-drama presentation, ‘Spotlight’. This performance draws inspiration from Robert Frost’s poem The Road Not Taken. Following this, the program ‘Chaturanga,’ a Kathak dance performance by Monica Naik, will grace the stage at 7.30 pm. December 29 will see ‘Agni 3’, a musical show produced by Surya Krishnamurthy.

Renowned solo violinist Ksenia Dubrovskaya, pianist Justus Konstantin Frantz, and South Indian singer Veetrag Gopi will present a Western musical on December 30. The New Year’s Eve celebration begins with music by Avani, Madhusree Narayan, and Sangeeth at 6.30 pm. A musical night by DJ Darryl Gaulbert and Tear Box will follow.

