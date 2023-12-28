Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Operation Jungle Safari’ unearths extensive irregularities at eco-tourism centers in Kerala

In the raid conducted at 36 divisional forest offices and 38 select eco-tourism centers, it was found that there are widespread evasions of the amount collected from tourists in eco-tourism centers.

Published: 28th December 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide vigilance inspection titled ‘Operation Jungle Safari’ at the eco-tourism centres under the Kerala Forest Department, the officials on Wednesday, unearthed widespread irregularities. In the raid conducted at 36 divisional forest offices and 38 select eco-tourism centres, it was found that there are widespread evasions of the amount collected from tourists as forest entry fees in eco-tourism centres and that it has not been properly entered in the register books. 

The surprise inspection began at 11 am on Wednesday and it is expected to continue on Thursday too. In addition, a large portion of the profit received from the canteen/forest product marketing conducted as part of eco-tourism, it has been revealed, is not shown in the account of the eco-development committee.

Moreover, a tender for road work had been called through the divisional forest offices, following which a contractor had been selected. An agreement has also been made without adhering to the rules and procedures. Fake bills were prepared and money was re-transferred from the divisional forest office as part of the tender proceedings, an official said. 

On an ordinary day, the forest department officials collect fair ranging from Rs 40 and Rs 2,000 from tourists at the eco-development centres to allow entry into eco-tourism areas. Though electronic ticketing devices are usually used for this purpose, the officials concerned have deliberately embezzled the funds collected from tourists arriving in large vehicles. Such tourists were given a single receipt that furnished fee details for a lesser number of tourists than their actual strength.

Vigilance director T K Vinod Kumar said in a statement that if any information about corruption comes to the attention of the public, they should contact Vigilance toll-free number 1064, 8592900900, or WhatsApp number 9447789100. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Jungle Safari vigilance inspection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp