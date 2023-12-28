‘Operation Jungle Safari’ unearths extensive irregularities at eco-tourism centers in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a statewide vigilance inspection titled ‘Operation Jungle Safari’ at the eco-tourism centres under the Kerala Forest Department, the officials on Wednesday, unearthed widespread irregularities. In the raid conducted at 36 divisional forest offices and 38 select eco-tourism centres, it was found that there are widespread evasions of the amount collected from tourists as forest entry fees in eco-tourism centres and that it has not been properly entered in the register books.

The surprise inspection began at 11 am on Wednesday and it is expected to continue on Thursday too. In addition, a large portion of the profit received from the canteen/forest product marketing conducted as part of eco-tourism, it has been revealed, is not shown in the account of the eco-development committee.

Moreover, a tender for road work had been called through the divisional forest offices, following which a contractor had been selected. An agreement has also been made without adhering to the rules and procedures. Fake bills were prepared and money was re-transferred from the divisional forest office as part of the tender proceedings, an official said.

On an ordinary day, the forest department officials collect fair ranging from Rs 40 and Rs 2,000 from tourists at the eco-development centres to allow entry into eco-tourism areas. Though electronic ticketing devices are usually used for this purpose, the officials concerned have deliberately embezzled the funds collected from tourists arriving in large vehicles. Such tourists were given a single receipt that furnished fee details for a lesser number of tourists than their actual strength.

Vigilance director T K Vinod Kumar said in a statement that if any information about corruption comes to the attention of the public, they should contact Vigilance toll-free number 1064, 8592900900, or WhatsApp number 9447789100.

