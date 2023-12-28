Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pets park and snow house attract crowd in Kanakakkunnu

The event is organized by the State Tourism Department. 

Published: 28th December 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vasantholsavam in Kanakakunnu Palace has attracted scores of people where flowering plants and foliages have been put on display. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pet park, snow house and salabha oonjal are among the attractions of Vasantholsavam flower show at Kanakakkunnu. The European model snow house and the salabha oonjal or butterfly swing offer fun times to children. The event is organized by the State Tourism Department. 

The pet park has different types of dogs, rabbit, goat, cat, pigeon, horse, python, and iguana. Visitors can go near the animals, touch or take them in their hands, said an official statement. 

The aquariums have a large number of fish. 

