Shahana death: Relatives stage stir carrying her body at Fort police station, demand detailed probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed in front of the Fort police station on Wednesday after the relatives of Shahana Shaji, who died by suicide following the alleged harassment by her mother-in-law, protested with Shahana’s body, seeking a detailed investigation and justice for her. The protest lasted for an hour and ended after the Fort Assistant Commissioner intervened and promised them an impartial investigation into the case. The 22-year-old died by suicide at her house in Thiruvallam around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. The Thiruvallam police registered a case in connection with the incident.

The police said, Shahana, a resident of Vandithadam, had been enduring harassment in her husband’s house, following which she had been staying at her own house for the past three months.

The reports said Shahana’s husband, Naufal, had insisted that she attend a private ceremony at his house on the day of the incident. However, she had refused. In response, her husband had forcibly taken their one-and-a-half-year-old child from her home.

This forced Shahana to resort to taking the extreme step. She was found dead in her bedroom by her sister. The relatives said the shock of having her child taken away was the reason behind Shahana’s suicide. The family has also released footage showing the brutal treatment Shahana suffered at her husband’s house.

