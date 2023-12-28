‘Unreasonable demands of trade unions detrimental to KSRTC staff’: Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The outgoing Transport Minister Antony Raju came out against the trade unions in KSRTC for making unreasonable demands that became detrimental to the employees. He said he could implement several decisions that went against the interest of the strong unions.

“There would be no KSRTC if we yield to every demand of trade union. They organize protests to satisfy the employees. However, their unreasonable demands and over-enthusiasm have led to a situation where salary disbursement on time became challenging,” said Raju, who submitted his resignation four days ago.

Raju’s tenure of two-and-a-half years saw trade unions, including those affiliated with the LDF, come out to protest against the government. It was during his tenure that the provision to protect 340 trade union leaders from transfers was slashed to 50.

Despite the protests, the KSRTC board was reconstituted by including professionals. “The government went ahead with its decisions though the unions’ claims were heard. However, I did not take away the rights of the employees during my tenure,” he said.

