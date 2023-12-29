Artistic community mourns death of theatre director Prasanth Narayanan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sudden demise of theatre director Prasanth Narayanan has left his colleagues and the artist community in mourning. The indelible mark made by the revered theatre director has left a void in the world of performing arts and among the collaborators and the theatre community. Expressing immense grief actor Amal Rajdev, a close friend of Prasanth, said he lost a brother, colleague and friend.

“I have a very special rapport with him and our bond was very special. He was my senior at drama school. His demise is a heavy loss for our community and myself. He had so many dreams and he wanted me to act a part of ‘Chayamukhi’. But it didn’t work out for other reasons. But even after the launch of ‘Chayamukhi,’ he made me a part of it. I designed the lighting for the play later,” said Amal Rajdev.

His untimely departure has left many projects unfinished. “We planned to do a Sanskrit drama and we even did the rehearsals and then the pandemic happened. There are so many ideas and projects we had together and all of them will remain unfinished. Without him none of this project can happen,” he added.

'Chayamukhi'

Prasanth believed that theatre appreciation in Kerala has improved in recent times.

In an interview with TNIE, he said that though there is appreciation, the theatre community lacked support from the government. He highlighted that there should be theatre bodies on the lines of Rangayana - a professional repertory company under the Karnataka government, where artists are salaried professionals with a fixed monthly grant.

During the interview, he also stressed exploring the possibilities of theatre beyond the stage and implementing theatre in the basic education system. Applying theatre to the education sector. “It is where applied drama can be utilised. Not just teaching theatre as a subject, but incorporating academic lessons and teaching through theatre concepts,” he had said.

Theatre actor Devendranath Sankaranarayanan, a colleague and friend, said that Prasanth Narayanan was one among the very few who made plays inspired by classical Indian theatre. “There were many legendary personalities like Kavalam Narayana Panicker in theatre who knew the history, culture and growth of theatre in Kerala. After that era only very few could make a mark and Prasanth Narayanan was one of those rare personalities in the art space. His every work was unique. His works were inspired by classical Indian theatre,” he said.

He also noted that Prasanth Narayanan attempted to popularise theatre among the public by casting actors like Mohanlal and Mukesh. “Chayamukhi was already an award-winning play. But he remade it with popular actors so that a larger audience could appreciate theatre,” he added.

