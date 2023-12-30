Kerala: 1st tough day for new secretary; majority questions action against AP Jayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The discussions that took place in the CPI state council on Thursday, the day Binoy Viswam was elected as the new state secretary, was an indication of how difficult the road ahead will be for him in the coming days over the disciplinary action taken against former Pathanamthitta district secretary C.

A majority of council members, barring three or four leaders, unitedly questioned the way the state executive proposed disciplinary action against Jayan by removing him from all elected posts in the party. The three-member party commission constituted at the time of Kanam Rajendran, an arch-rival of Jayan, probed the issue after the party received a petition from a woman district panchayat member alleging that Jayan had amassed substantial wealth. She also alleged that Jayan took a bribe from her for allotting the seat. Later, the commission found Jayan guilty.

However, in the changed situation after the passing away of Kanam, Jayan spoke in detail raising documents challenging the leadership to verify it and alleged that the party commission report was biased and failed to verify the documents presented by him. Answering the allegation of starting a dairy farm, Jayan told the committee that it was started with the consent of the party.

“I am the president of a dairy cooperative society in Adoor. To be a member of the society, one has to be a dairy farmer. That’s why I started the farm by availing of bank loans,” he reportedly said. He showed the partnership deed prepared by a chartered account and advocates and the income tax documents. He alleged that the commission had not verified these documents. Jayan also spoke emotionally about the situation he and his family were facing.

“I have been in politics for the past 43 years. Due to the false allegation, my daughter could not go to educational institutions as people accused her of being the daughter of a thief. My wife, who is a Plus II teacher, also could not go to school owing to the same reason,” Jayan reportedly said. The majority of the members questioned the way in which the commission prepared the report without verifying facts and not conducting a proper inquiry.

