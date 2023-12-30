Kerala University orders aided colleges to appoint principals in two months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala (KU) has decided to put an end to the practice in aided colleges where managements give charge of principal to junior teachers in an unauthorised manner. A meeting of the Syndicate held on Thursday directed all affiliated aided colleges to appoint principals on a permanent basis, as per UGC norms, within the next two months.

It was pointed out that close to 40 aided colleges have been functioning without a permanent principal for the past five years. The Syndicate also observed that indiscipline was rampant in colleges where junior teachers who enjoy proximity with the management are posted as principals in charge.

Though the university ratifies the appointment of such teachers as drawing and disbursement officers (DDO), it was found that such junior teachers carry out the functions of the principal of the institution in an unauthorised manner. As per university rules, only the senior most faculty member of a college should be given the charge of the principal.

“Institutions under minority community managements often delay the appointment of permanent principals in the absence of persons from the same community who meet the eligibility conditions,” said a Syndicate member. He added that there were widespread complaints that senior teachers who meet the eligibility criteria to be appointed as principals are sidelined by the managements.

As per the UGC regulations 2018, a person should have PhD degree and 15 years’ of teaching experience to be eligible for appointment to the principal post. The person should also be of the associate professor rank and have a research score of 120. It is also laid down that the vacancy should be notified through newspapers and the appointment should be made for a period of five years. The management can extend the tenure for another five years if needed.

Scenario in govt colleges

The situation in government colleges is also similar with many of the institutions functioning without permanent principals for the past five years. The government has appointed principals on ad-hoc basis only in 37 colleges. Stiff opposition by teachers’ unions against the selection process is cited as the reason for the situation.

