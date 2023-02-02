Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KWA cuts lab rates to test water samples in Thiruvananthapuram

The KWA has also launched a new scheme where water can be examined under 24 constituents.

Published: 02nd February 2023 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

All 1,01,905 households and 254 villages of Burhanpur are now getting potable drinking water through taps | Express

Image used for representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority has brought down the rates for quality control checking of drinking water supplied for commercial use at its 82 NBL-accredited labs functioning across the state. The KWA took the decision at its board meeting held on Wednesday.

A new facility to examine single constituents in the samples has also been launched. Consumers will have to pay Rs 100 towards fixed charge for examining less than three constituents. The existing rates of Rs 850 and Rs 500 package for quality checking of water provided to domestic consumers will remain. 

While 19 constituents will be included in the Rs 850 package, the Rs 500 package will see only organic constituents getting examined. The checking of samples from government/aided schools will be done at the rate charged for domestic connections. The KWA has also launched a new scheme where water can be examined under 24 constituents.

5 special packages for commercial connections Organic garbage examination -  L6,525
Full package comprising 17 constituents - J2,450 (previous rate J3,300)
Special packaging required for licensing -  L1,590
General package comprising 11 constituents -  L1,625 (previous rate L2,400)
Special package for sub-district labs - L1,150

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Water Authority drinking water
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp