KWA cuts lab rates to test water samples in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Water Authority has brought down the rates for quality control checking of drinking water supplied for commercial use at its 82 NBL-accredited labs functioning across the state. The KWA took the decision at its board meeting held on Wednesday.

A new facility to examine single constituents in the samples has also been launched. Consumers will have to pay Rs 100 towards fixed charge for examining less than three constituents. The existing rates of Rs 850 and Rs 500 package for quality checking of water provided to domestic consumers will remain.

While 19 constituents will be included in the Rs 850 package, the Rs 500 package will see only organic constituents getting examined. The checking of samples from government/aided schools will be done at the rate charged for domestic connections. The KWA has also launched a new scheme where water can be examined under 24 constituents.

5 special packages for commercial connections Organic garbage examination - L6,525

Full package comprising 17 constituents - J2,450 (previous rate J3,300)

Special packaging required for licensing - L1,590

General package comprising 11 constituents - L1,625 (previous rate L2,400)

Special package for sub-district labs - L1,150

