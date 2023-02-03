Chowara beach: A perfectly hidden paradise in Kerala

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The beach is located on the southern tip of the Kovalam-Poovar coastal road, known for its serene atmosphere.

By George Johnson
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Located just a short drive from the city centre in Kovalam is a calm and silent sandy beach a perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It is the Chowara beach where the tranquil beauty of the Arabian Sea comes alive.

The beach is located on the southern tip of the Kovalam-Poovar coastal road, known for its serene atmosphere. The beach is around 1 km long and 20 metres wide. One of the unique features of Chowara beach is that it is located close to the mouth of the Neyyar river. The river meets the sea at this point, and the confluence of the river and the sea creates a natural bay a perfect spot for swimming. 

The beach is also known for its scenic backwaters, a network of canals and lagoons that run parallel to the coast. The backwaters are home to a wide variety of bird and aquatic life, making it a popular spot for birdwatching and nature photography. And naturally, the backwaters offer the opportunity for boat rides.
Though very quiet and hidden from the eyes of tourists, there are a number of local vendors selling fresh seafood, souvenirs, and other beach-related items here.

The beach is within easy reach of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Kovalam beach. With its secluded location, crystal-clear waters, and peaceful atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot for a relaxing and peaceful escape in the capital city.

Distance From Thiruvananthapuram
15-17 km

Nearby attractions

  • Kovalam beach
  • Lighthouse beach
  • Poovar Island
  • Vellayani Lake
  • Vizhinjam Marine Aquarium

What To Eat
Enjoy the local cuisine, especially seafood. Being a fishing hamlet, it is a great spot to taste several fish varieties.

