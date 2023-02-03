KSU prez Aloysius Xavier writes to E P Jayarajan on Chintha issue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSU state president Aloysius Xavier has shot off a letter to LDF convener E P Jayarajan urging him to take corrective steps regarding the PhD thesis submitted by Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome as she has mentioned his name as her mentor in the work.

Aloysius said that instead of defending Chintha, Jayarajan should direct the authorities concerned to re-examine her thesis urgently.

Chintha’s thesis had erroneously named Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon as the author of the poem Vazhakkula, originally written by Changampuzha Krishna Pillai. On Monday, Jayarajan had come to Chintha’s defense.

“She has come under the scanner not because she had corrected the draft policy statement coinciding with the CPM meet, but about her PhD thesis”, said Aloysius in his letter.

