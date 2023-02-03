Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSU prez Aloysius Xavier writes to E P Jayarajan on Chintha issue

Aloysius said that instead of defending Chintha, Jayarajan should direct the authorities concerned to re-examine her thesis urgently.

Published: 03rd February 2023 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan.

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  KSU state president Aloysius Xavier has shot off a letter to LDF convener E P Jayarajan urging him to take corrective steps regarding the PhD thesis submitted by Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome as she has mentioned his name as her mentor in the work.

Aloysius said that instead of defending Chintha, Jayarajan should direct the authorities concerned to re-examine her thesis urgently.

Chintha’s thesis had erroneously named Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon as the author of the poem Vazhakkula, originally written by Changampuzha Krishna Pillai. On Monday, Jayarajan had come to Chintha’s defense.

“She has come under the scanner not because she had corrected the draft policy statement coinciding with the CPM meet, but about her PhD thesis”, said Aloysius in his letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aloysius Xavier Chintha issue
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp