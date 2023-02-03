UK tourist attacked in Thiruvananthapuram, cops delay action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A female tourist from the United Kingdom was allegedly attacked by a five-member gang near Adimalathura on Tuesday when she was heading to Chowara beach. The police complaint filed by the HR manager of the resort where she was staying said the gang allegedly tried to sexually abuse the woman and the executive chef, who came to the rescue of the tourist, was brutally attacked.

However, the Vizhinjam police did not take the complaint seriously and failed to act against the culprits. The complaint said Antony, who ran a taxi outside the resort, was the key culprit. Antony had got the woman’s contact number when he was called for a trip to the airport. After that journey, Antony allegedly began bombarding her with calls and sending sexual innuendos.

Despite her warning, he continued pestering her and on Tuesday night when she was exiting the resort to go to the beach, he, along with four other accomplices, tried to abuse her physically.

It was the timely intervention of the executive chef that saved the woman. However, the executive chef was badly beaten up by the gang. Sadly, the Vizhinjam police did not act upon the complaint for two days.

Following this, the resort authorities approached the higher-ups of the city police after which the Vizhinjam police registered a case.

A resident said there have been incidents in the recent past where foreigners, especially women, were targeted by antisocial elements.

