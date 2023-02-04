Kerala budget: Thiruvananthapuram gets a slew of projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram got a fair deal in the budget with Finance Minister K N Balagopal announcing a slew of projects, including the much-touted Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Outer Area Growth Corridor (OAGC) related to the upcoming Vizhinjam International Container terminal.

According to the minister, by utilising the possibilities of Vizhinjam, the state government is preparing for massive development projects modelled on 23 major international ports. Once the industrial corridor is implemented, Vizhinjam may match Dubai, said the minister. The allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Rs 60,000 crore industrial corridor will be a game changer for the development of the capital.

As part of developing the areas surrounding the Vizhinjam project into an extensive centre of industry and commerce, it has been decided to construct an ORR consisting of the 63-km-long reach from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam via Thekkada on NH 66 and 12 km from Thekkada to Mangalapuram. This will become the most important industrial corridor in the state. The government will take initiatives to develop industrial parks, logistics centres and residential areas with the involvement of the people living on either side of the industrial corridor. Development plans for government, private entrepreneurs, and property owners will be drawn up.

The budget has also proposed many other projects for Thiruvananthapuram. The Digital Science Park at Technopark Phase IV will be ready by May this year. A total of 13.65 acres of land have been identified for the park. A permanent venue will be set up in the district for conducting an international trade fair modelled on the trade fair organised every year at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. This will become a platform for businessmen and entrepreneurs in Kerala to showcase their products internationally.

The Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) has welcomed the budget recommendations and fund allocations for the district. However, the organisation felt the allocation may be inadequate considering the growing development needs of the region, especially with the commissioning of the international seaport expected this year.

“A master plan will ensure that the city’s growth and development are planned and managed sustainably, taking into account both the current and future needs of its residents. The suggestion to hire an international consultancy to formulate a master plan for the district will be a game changer. It will support long-term planning and integration of land use, optimise resource allocation, and improve the overall quality of life,” said S N Raghuchandran Nair, TCCI president.

