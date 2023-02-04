Olam Festival set to pep up weekend in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth edition of the Olam Festival kicked off on Friday on the Tagore Theatre premises, offering city folks an exciting weekend ahead. Olam, which started out as a flea market, has now evolved into a grand festival packed with music, art, pop stalls, food, crafts, and a lot more.

The current edition includes a workshop on pottery and sign language, block printing and a juggling tutorial by Kashi Fire Warriors. Music performances by Thirumali and Thundwiser, Bonney Abraham Ensemble, Barrechord, Evugin, Eettillam, etc. are all set to add to the vibrant vibes.

According to the co-founder of Olam, Anina Elizabeth Jacob, more than 100 pop-up stalls with various vendors from across the state and beyond, live art spaces, and food courts are also featured in this edition which will be open till 10.30 pm. Olam Festival will conclude on Sunday.



