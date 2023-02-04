Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Museum: Museum musings

The Thiruvananthapuram Museum, situated in the heart of the city, is not just a hangout place.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Thiruvananthapuram Museum, situated in the heart of the city, is not just a hangout place. It is also where youngsters, especially those with a leaning towards arts, come to practice their skills.

It is a favourite haunt of students from the nearby Fine Arts College. Many throng the place during the evening to escape the hustle and bustle of the state capital and immerse themselves in their artistic pursuits.

The century-old Napier building, which adorns the museum complex, boasts elements from Indian, Chinese, Kerala and Mughal schools of architecture. It is indeed an inspiration and puts on display the rich cultural heritage of the state. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures how the space becomes a canvas for young minds.

