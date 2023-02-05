Attack on foreign tourist: Police draw flak for slapping weak charges on accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police have come under criticism for registering weak charges against a tourist taxi driver for verbally abusing a British woman tourist near a resort at Adimalathura. Though the first accused, Antony, was arrested, he was later given station bail. This sparked widespread criticism against Vizhinjam police on social media.

The incident took place on January 31 when the woman had gone for a walk to Chowara beach from the resort where she stayed with her family. A five-member team followed her and verbally abused her. The executive chef of the resort tried to rescue the woman. The complainant also alleged that one of the accused sent her messages through WhatsApp.

It all started after the woman took a ride along with her family in a taxi owned by Antony. After the ride, he saved her contact and tried to take advantage. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case under IPC Section 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) was registered.

The police said that the case was charged for verbal abuse. “It is true that the arrested had verbally abused the woman and sent her messages. So we registered a case and an arrest was recorded. Since the charges are related to verbal abuse only, the accused was granted bail,” said a officer with the Vizhinjam police station. The DCP has instructed the police to book the accused under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of women).

Meanwhile, Ajith V, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told TNIE that there is an ongoing standoff between resorts and drivers, which led to the incident. “Antony took the number and sent her messages like “Hi” and “Good Morning,” and invited her to join him for a drink. However, she refused it. Later, he and his friends saw her walking alone on the road and misbehaved. He used bad words at her, and that was her complaint,” he said.

