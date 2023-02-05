Chandrasekharan: Local CPM-BJP understanding undermined the case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI parliamentary party leader E Chandrasekharan told the CPI state leadership that there is an unofficial understanding between the local leaders of CPM and RSS in Kasaragod, which eventually led to BJP workers accused of attacking him getting acquitted.

Chandrasekharan, who is also the state assistant secretary of CPI, said in the state executive meeting of the CPI held on Friday that he was surprised about the turn of events and came to know about CPM workers turning hostile only on January 30. He turned emotional during the meeting and said that he could not inform Kanam Rajendran about the incident.

He told the committee that the four CPM workers who turned hostile were the only people who could identify the BJP workers. The CPI workers were not present when the attack took place. He added that the acquittal of BJP workers will convey a negative message to the public.

Chandrasekharan also accused the local CPI leadership of a lack of caution and said that the state leadership which included him also failed in the turn of events. He pointed out that there are several cases between the BJP and CPM in the region and in some cases where CPM workers are the accused, there were instances of BJP workers turning hostile.

He told the meeting that only Mullakara Ratnakaran and K Prakash Babu called him after the court verdict. It was decided in the meeting that CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will convey the disapproval and anguish of the party to the CPM leadership in the next bilateral meeting.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI parliamentary party leader E Chandrasekharan told the CPI state leadership that there is an unofficial understanding between the local leaders of CPM and RSS in Kasaragod, which eventually led to BJP workers accused of attacking him getting acquitted. Chandrasekharan, who is also the state assistant secretary of CPI, said in the state executive meeting of the CPI held on Friday that he was surprised about the turn of events and came to know about CPM workers turning hostile only on January 30. He turned emotional during the meeting and said that he could not inform Kanam Rajendran about the incident. He told the committee that the four CPM workers who turned hostile were the only people who could identify the BJP workers. The CPI workers were not present when the attack took place. He added that the acquittal of BJP workers will convey a negative message to the public. Chandrasekharan also accused the local CPI leadership of a lack of caution and said that the state leadership which included him also failed in the turn of events. He pointed out that there are several cases between the BJP and CPM in the region and in some cases where CPM workers are the accused, there were instances of BJP workers turning hostile. He told the meeting that only Mullakara Ratnakaran and K Prakash Babu called him after the court verdict. It was decided in the meeting that CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will convey the disapproval and anguish of the party to the CPM leadership in the next bilateral meeting.