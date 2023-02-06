Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Milma to fight drug abuse on school campus

Milma has decided to make available dairy products such as ice cream and milk drinks on school campuses, to show support to the state government’s ‘Say No To Drugs’ campaign.

Published: 06th February 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (KCMMF), known by its brand name Milma, has decided to make available dairy products such as ice cream and milk drinks on school campuses, to show support to the state government’s ‘Say No To Drugs’ campaign.  The products will be provided in school canteens under the project ‘Milma at School’.

The project aims to curb school children from going out of the campus to buy ice creams or cool drinks, thereby reducing the prospects of their interaction with strangers and also preventing them from consuming junk food.  In the first phase, the initiative will be carried out in 80 schools --- both government and private --- across the state. 

KCMMF’s unions in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malabar regions are coordinating with the school administrations and the Parent-Teacher Associations in the respective institutions to implement the initiative.

