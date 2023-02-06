Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Surya Kiran puts on quite a show at Shankhumukham

Squadron leader P Allen George, a native of Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam, was the only Malayali pilot in the Surya Kiran team.

Published: 06th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Surya Kiran aerobatics team of Indian Air Force making a formation during the aerobatic display at Shankhumukham on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For squadron leader P Allen George, it was an exhilarating feeling when he flew his Hawk Mk132 aircraft along with eight other fighter pilots at the aerobatic display of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) at Shankhumukham Beach. A native of Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam, Allen was the only Malayali pilot in the Surya Kiran team.

This was the first time Allen had done stunts on his home turf, and that too in front of his mother. Even though it was a bit cloudy and the presence of birds was a cause of concern, the Surya Kiran team put on quite a spectacle. After the aerobatic show, Allen was beaming when he met the reporters.

“When the aerobatic exercise was scheduled four months ago, I think I was the happiest of the lot. Who wouldn’t love to perform on their home turf, and that too in front of one’s mother? I have over 12 years of service in the Indian Air Force (IAF). Now, it’s one-and-a-half years since I joined the Surya Kiran team. The tenure here is for three years,” said Allen, who is a mechanical engineer graduate from Nagpur NIT.

A massive crowd had thronged the beach to witness the aerobatic stunts on Sunday morning. Surya Kiran team, popularly known as the Ambassadors of the IAF, has the distinction of being amongst a handful of nine aircraft formation aerobatic teams in the world. 

The team was forced in 1996 and has been personifying the motto of the IAF - Touch the sky with glory - ever since. The team, led by group captain G S Dhillon, has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of India and in foreign countries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Indian Air Force
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp