A collective of artists   

Navneeth K Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They all hail from different backgrounds, and are of various age groups. However, what connects them all is their love for art. “The common denominator in this collective is art,” says a member of Creative Arts, Sai Kumar. The group has been organising art camps for the past two years to learn from each other and enjoy art. Most of the artists are self-taught and learn it out of passion through online platforms, etc.

“Bygone are the days when artists were considered egoistic. The future of art is in artists coming together. It has always been the same. There is equality in the group, no one feels superior to the other,” says Sai, the Telugu-origin artist settled in Thiruvananthapuram. One of the few professional artists in the collective, Sai recently exhibited his works at the Amsterdam International Art Festival.

The collective is the brainchild of Nirmala Joseph, a homemaker and artist, and Sneha T, a fellow artist. The duo decided to start a community during the lockdown period. Initially, their acquaintances and people from various art groups they met online. “The main aim was to create a space and an opportunity for all,” says Sneha.

“The group currently has around 26 members from across the state. We support each other and try to help people explore art as a profession,” says Nirmala. The duo recently conducted an art exhibition titled The Mind at the Museum Art Gallery using the works created at a recently held camp of the collective.

The collective recently organised its debut exhibition showcasing more than 80 works. “We could see oil paintings to watercolour paintings in the show. All that we care about is that they use art as a medium to express themselves,” says Sneha.

The duo dreams of setting up an art institution in Thiruvananthapuram. “The collective is an art movement. The upcoming event we have planned is a camp at Akkulam Tourist Village on February 11 where we would make arts that are based on environment and nature”, shares Nirmala.

