Easing pain, one phone call at a time

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When most people her age would contend with books and television shows, Santha Jose is busy. Her home in Paruthippara is flooded with phone calls during the morning hours. She answers them all. The founding member of Asraya, an all-women help group, it is Santha’s job to lend a kind ear to those in distress, and she does it without an enthusiasm that defies her age.

A heartfelt conversation, she believes, can erase past traumas and even shape destiny. A homemaker, Santha was inspired to set up Asraya after seeing the plight of people during a visit to a Regional Cancer Centre for her brother’s treatment in 1996. Soon, she found several like-minded women to join the cause. However, not all was rosy during the initial years.

When she began, the idea of homemakers taking up voluntary work was seen as a means to escape the chores at home. But this has certainly changed over the years. Now, Asraya has over 400 women volunteers, and their tasks have evolved from answering calls and visiting cancer patients at the wards to solving their various issues.

The detection of cancer and the treatment that follows takes a huge emotional toll on families. What compounds this further is the financial stress that almost always accompanies the disease. This is more profound among the economically-weak, and worse still if it is the lone earning member of the family who is diagnosed with cancer. The hardships can shatter families and even test the strength of family relationships.

In her three decades of work, Santha has seen it all. The gravity of what engulfs these families is also well-known to the Asraya volunteers. In fact, some of them had joined the group after experiencing first-hand the damage cancer wreaked in their own families.

“Our bonding with those in distress is instant. We are very involved in our mission. We believe firmly that collective action can lead to great things,” said Santha, a recipient of the Vanitha Ratna Award.

Into its 29th year, Asraya has already helped thousands. Now, not all the calls are those seeking call. Some are even placed to thank the group for their heartfelt service. The sound of the phone call floods the house!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When most people her age would contend with books and television shows, Santha Jose is busy. Her home in Paruthippara is flooded with phone calls during the morning hours. She answers them all. The founding member of Asraya, an all-women help group, it is Santha’s job to lend a kind ear to those in distress, and she does it without an enthusiasm that defies her age. A heartfelt conversation, she believes, can erase past traumas and even shape destiny. A homemaker, Santha was inspired to set up Asraya after seeing the plight of people during a visit to a Regional Cancer Centre for her brother’s treatment in 1996. Soon, she found several like-minded women to join the cause. However, not all was rosy during the initial years. When she began, the idea of homemakers taking up voluntary work was seen as a means to escape the chores at home. But this has certainly changed over the years. Now, Asraya has over 400 women volunteers, and their tasks have evolved from answering calls and visiting cancer patients at the wards to solving their various issues. The detection of cancer and the treatment that follows takes a huge emotional toll on families. What compounds this further is the financial stress that almost always accompanies the disease. This is more profound among the economically-weak, and worse still if it is the lone earning member of the family who is diagnosed with cancer. The hardships can shatter families and even test the strength of family relationships. In her three decades of work, Santha has seen it all. The gravity of what engulfs these families is also well-known to the Asraya volunteers. In fact, some of them had joined the group after experiencing first-hand the damage cancer wreaked in their own families. “Our bonding with those in distress is instant. We are very involved in our mission. We believe firmly that collective action can lead to great things,” said Santha, a recipient of the Vanitha Ratna Award. Into its 29th year, Asraya has already helped thousands. Now, not all the calls are those seeking call. Some are even placed to thank the group for their heartfelt service. The sound of the phone call floods the house!