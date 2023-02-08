Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

School health programme takes shape in Kerala

The programme shall be implemented with the support of the local self-government department, the woman and child development department and the education department.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image for representation purpose only.  (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department will organise a school health program for the comprehensive physical and mental development of children.

There will be an annual health check up for children as part of this programme, said Health Minister Veena George. The program aims to ensure free treatment to children by screening them for 30 disease conditions, including anaemia and lack of nutrients etc. They will be encouraged to promote hygiene and awareness about measures to be taken during menstruation.

“The program is designed to develop the talents of children by addressing their challenges during the time of education,” Veena said. The schools will be in constant contact with the nearest family health centres. The children will be encouraged to take deworming tablets, iron tablets and vaccines.The teachers and students will be trained in first-aid as well, said the minister.

The programme shall be implemented with the support of the local self-government department, the woman and child development department and the education department.

It will be implemented for children in the 6 to 17 years age group. The programme will be finalised after a discussion with the education minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp