School health programme takes shape in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department will organise a school health program for the comprehensive physical and mental development of children. There will be an annual health check up for children as part of this programme, said Health Minister Veena George. The program aims to ensure free treatment to children by screening them for 30 disease conditions, including anaemia and lack of nutrients etc. They will be encouraged to promote hygiene and awareness about measures to be taken during menstruation. “The program is designed to develop the talents of children by addressing their challenges during the time of education,” Veena said. The schools will be in constant contact with the nearest family health centres. The children will be encouraged to take deworming tablets, iron tablets and vaccines.The teachers and students will be trained in first-aid as well, said the minister. The programme shall be implemented with the support of the local self-government department, the woman and child development department and the education department. It will be implemented for children in the 6 to 17 years age group. The programme will be finalised after a discussion with the education minister.