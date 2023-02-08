Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram corporation passes bylaw on regulating turfs & playgrounds

Working hour to be fixed from 5am to 10pm | Those owned by educational institutions, govt, residential associations, NGOs are exempt from guidelines

Published: 08th February 2023

An artificial turf in Thiruvananthapuram | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation council meeting on Tuesday passed a bylaw on regulating turfs and playgrounds within the corporation limits. A draft of the bylaws, which was approved at the meeting, will be published on the corporation website for 60 days to hear objections.

The law will be implemented after accepting objections on a ward basis while examining the suggestions put forward by the councillors regarding the license. This bylaw shall apply to all temporary playgrounds and turfs erected on private land within the corporation limits. Earlier, Kozhikode Municipal Corporation had passed such a bylaw for the first time in Kerala.

The playground must have a permit to construct and a license to operate. The corporation has the power to inspect the playground or turf at any time.

The working hours of the playgrounds will be fixed from 5 am to 10 pm. The operation should be done in such a way that there is no inconvenience to nearby residents.

If there are facilities for more than 50 people to watch the game, it must also be augmented with toilets, refreshments, and means for solid and liquid waste disposal. The bylaw also suggested that no playground should be built in areas prone to waterlogging.

The owner needs to submit an application in the prescribed format to obtain the license. If the information provided in the license application is in accordance with the bylaws, a license will be granted within 15 days. The playground license will be valid for one year. The owner’s licence will be valid for five years.
Playgrounds owned by educational institutions, the government, hospitals, residential associations, and NGOs are exempt from the guidelines. But permission from the corporation should be obtained for constructing it.

All provisions of this bylaw shall apply to all existing playgrounds.Within six months of the bylaw coming into force, all existing playgrounds should get permission as per the rules. Violations of the corporation’s general instructions and license conditions will result in licence cancellation and a fine of Rs 2,000. A fine of up to Rs 10,000 will be levied on playgrounds operating without a licence.

According to the bylaw, the corporation will have six powers, including the authority for corporation officials to enter and inspect licenced playgrounds at any time.

