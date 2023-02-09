Congress to felicitate Venugopal, Bharat Jodo Yatra padayatris

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: K C Venugopal, Congress national general secretary (organisation) who was instrumental in making Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) a grand success will be felicitated under the aegis of the state Congress leadership.

The other padayatris from Kerala will also be felicitated at the event being held at Indira Bhavan at 4 pm on Saturday. Congress working committee leader A K Antony will inaugurate the programme. State Congress president K Sudhakaran will preside over. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, MPs, MLAs and office-bearers will also attend the event.

