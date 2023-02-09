Extension of Bilaspur Express to Thiruvananthapuram fails to get green signal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decade-old demand of Keralites in Chhattisgarh to extend Bilaspur-Ernakulam-Bilaspur Weekly Super Fast Express to Thiruvananthapuram via Kottayam remains a distant dream. The 22815/16 express train was introduced in 2011 to cater to the increasing number of southbound passengers from the Bilaspur, Korba, Raipur and Durg districts in Chhattisgarh.

A large number of Keralites work in the public sector units in the state like Bhilai Steel Plant-SAIL, NTPC, and BALCO. In a statement, P R N Pillai, convenor of the Joint Action Council for Chhattisgarh-Kerala Travel Facilities, said that in 2011 the railway authorities had assured them that the train would be extended to Thiruvananthapuram as soon as the line doubling work between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram via Kottayam is completed.

“After the work was completed, we made a formal request to the railway minister to extend the train since the majority of the passengers (including Sabarimala pilgrims and tourists) alight at Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Kollam railway stations. We also petitioned the general managers of Southern Railway, Chennai and South East Central Railway (SECR), Bilaspur, but there has been no favourable response so far,” he said.

Notably, the passengers, travelling almost 36 hours from Chhattisgarh, have to spend a whole night at Ernakulam Junction (ERS) for their onward journey to reach their destinations. The Bilaspur-Ernakulam Express terminates at Ernakulam at 8.15pm on Tuesdays, with no connecting train available for their immediate onward journey towards Thiruvananthapuram via Kottayam.

For the return journey, the passengers have to reach Ernakulam Junction the previous night to alight the train which departs at 8.30am on Wednesdays. “The joint action council has sought the intervention of the Union and state governments,” Pillai said in a statement.

