‘Inconsiderate, unscientific’

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovation project to spruce up Tagore Centenary Hall has drawn flak from the cultural fraternity, who labelled the work as inconsiderate and unbefitting for one of the city’s popular cultural hubs. The Public Relations Department (PRD), the custodian of the Tagore Theatre, entrusted the project to the Public Works Department (PWD). It involved the structural renovation of the hall, the stage, and other minor works.

Cultural activists and artists allege that the work, which is already underway, was done without proper consultation with them or anyone who has expertise in the field. What proved too much for the fraternity was the PWD’s decision to renovate and replace the existing wooden tiles here with synthetic ones. Officials were told that such a move would render the stage unsuitable for performance.

Lashing out at the authorities, theatre actor Sajitha Madathil said the infrastructure available in Kerala is not suitable for performing arts. “There is no good performance-based space in Kerala. Crores are being spent for setting up cultural spaces and stages, but it is being done unscientifically and without proper consultation with experts,” Sajitha said. She pointed out that almost everywhere in the world, performing arts spaces have wooden flooring.

“The good stage is key for showcasing drama and modern theatre arts. Moreover, acoustics and lighting should be planned in sync with the stage. There are no healthy discussions or efforts on the part of the authorities to get feedback from the people who are active in the field. It is unfortunate that authorities are taking up such projects as mere civil work,” Sajitha added.

According to technical experts, the condition of almost every stage in Kerala is bad. “The stage is a specialised area. But it is given the least importance while planning the project. The authorities have no idea about modern performance art,” said Sreekanth Cameo, a lighting designer who’s been in the field for three decades.

Tagore Hall shut

The PRD department has shut down the Tagore Theatre for renovation work. “It is just emergency maintenance work, and as per schedule, the work would be over in a month. The project, which costs Rs 52 lakh, aims to revamp the structure. The stage floor is completely worn out. We are just planning to change the top layer,” said a PWD official associated with the project.

Aware of the criticisms that the project has attracted, the official added that a meeting has been arranged to discuss this further. “We will finalise the renovation plan of the stage only after this meeting,” the official added.

Past work

Renovation work is being planned at Tagore theatre after a gap of seven years. In 2011, a renovation of this scale had seen the theatre shut for more than four years. “The situation of the Tagore Theatre is very bad. The quality of renovation work carried out previously was of low quality. It was undertaken by the Kerala Transport Development Financial Corporation. Many unnecessary constructions outside the scope of the actual master plan were undertaken without any scientific study. The PRD lacks vision. There is no continuity in their projects,” alleged a former official with PRD.

Untapped funds

As part of the Commemoration of Tagore’s 150th birth anniversary, the Union Ministry for Culture granted funds for Tagore Theatre. However, funds to the tune of Rs 27 crores allotted by the Centre got lapsed owing to the apathy of the state government. “The central government funds are still available, and if the government wants, another DPR can be prepared for claiming the Centre funds,” said Manoj K Puthiyavila, a media person.

Flak for tiles

The PWD has decided to renovate and replace the existing wooden tiles with synthetic ones. Activists say it would render the stage unsuitable for performance

