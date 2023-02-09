Kerala higher Education Minister felicitates NCC’s R-Day team

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher Education Minister’s banner presentation and felicitation ceremony for the NCC cadets who attended Republic Day Camp in New Delhi were held at Cariappa Auditorium at Pangode recently. Minister R Bindu felicitated the student cadets and the function was presided over by Major General Alok Beri, Additional Director General NCC. The event also included a re-enactment of all the cultural events performed by the team in Delhi.

“At present, holding up constitutional values like secularism is very significant. Pluralism is the biggest wealth of our country. Being brave and having a patriotic mindset is always needed among cadets”, said the minister.

Selected 116 NCC Cadets represented the state in various competitions held from the first week of January to 28 January in New Delhi. Some even got an opportunity to participate in the parade. Apart from the five medals, cadets also bagged first place in the National Integration Awareness Programme for their ballet performance and for the army wing competition.

Thiruvananthapuram won the Republic Day Banner. State’s Best Unit Award was given to 9 Kerala Naval NCC Kozhikode, Best Junior Wing Award for S M Higher Secondary School and Senior Wing Award to St Mary’s College Sulthan Bathery.

