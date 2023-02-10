Banking workshop for Kudumbashree in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree and the State Level Bankers Committee jointly organised a one-day workshop to improve the banking services available to the three lakh neighbourhood groups and Kudumbashree entrepreneurs.

Kudumbashree Mission executive director Jafar Malik said that measures will be taken in the next financial year to emphasise the financial support and literacy of existing livelihood schemes to neighbourhood group members.

The executive director added that the foundation of Kudumbashree is the micro-savings scheme and related activities. “Thus, a financial literacy campaign would be organised for neighbourhood group members to avoid unscientific loan transactions and achieve accuracy and precision in their financial transactions.”

Kudumbashree director Anil P Antony delivered the welcome address. Kudumbashree State Programme Manager Anish Kumar, NIRD National Resource Person P Mohanaiah and NRLM-NIRD Mission Manager Abhishek Goswami also spoke. Various bank representatives, Kudumbashree programme officers, state programme managers and others participated.

