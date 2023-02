Change in train services due to track maintenance in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The service of long-distance trains would be affected due to track maintenance work under the Chennai division.

Train no 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Secunderabad Jn Daily Sabari Express will be regulated for up to three hours en route in Chennai division, on February 10, 16 and 22. Train no 13352 Alappuzha-Chennai Central Daily Express will be regulated for 1 hour 30 minutes en route in the division on February 21.

Train no 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Jn Daily Express will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 7.30 am on February 18. The Alappuzha-Dhanbad Jn Daily Express will be regulated for 45 minutes en route in Salem division on February 14. Train no 16332 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mumbai CSMT Weekly Express will be regulated for 1 hour 30 minutes en route in Salem division on February 18.

Train no 12677 KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Jn Daily Intercity Express will be diverted between Krishnarajapuram and Salem Jn to run via Bangarapet - Tirupattur on February 18. Train no 13351 Dhanbad Jn-Alappuzha Daily Express and Train no 22645 Indore Jn-Kochuveli Ahilya Nagari Weekly Express will skip the scheduled stoppage at MGR Chennai Central on Feb 20.

