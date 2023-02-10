Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Tourism’s international painting contest for children begins

The competition offers a total of 101 attractive prizes.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

painting

For representational purpose(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of Kerala Tourism’s international online painting competition for children has commenced. Children in the age group of 4-16 from across the globe are eligible to participate in the competition themed — ‘Kerala Village Life’.

After registration, which is free, the participants can submit a maximum of five entries. The scanned images of the paintings can be uploaded on the website https://www.keralatourism.org/contest/icpc/ from April 1 till September 30.

The competition, which received an overwhelming response in its previous seasons, is held in three categories — children within Kerala, children from other Indian states, and children from abroad. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the international competition will help children know more about the major attractions of Kerala tourism. “Kerala has received various global accolades for its activities initiated in rural areas under Responsible Tourism. This painting competition will help in projecting the best aspects of Kerala Tourism among children,” he said.

The competition offers a total of 101 attractive prizes. The first three winners from each category will be given special souvenirs besides certificates. Ten winners from abroad will get a free five-day stay in Kerala and an opportunity to visit the state’s top tourist destinations with two of their family members.

Five winners from other Indian states category will get a chance for a five-day family trip to tourist destinations in Kerala. Apart from mementoes and certificates, three winners from the Kerala category will get booking coupons for a two-day stay at KTDC’s premium hotel, with two of their family members. Also, 70 consolation prizes will be given away to 20 children from abroad, 30 children from other Indian states, and 20 from within Kerala. For details, visit: contest@keralatourism.org; contact number: 70129 93589

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism online painting competition for children Kerala Village Life
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp