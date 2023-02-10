Kerala Tourism’s international painting contest for children begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third edition of Kerala Tourism’s international online painting competition for children has commenced. Children in the age group of 4-16 from across the globe are eligible to participate in the competition themed — ‘Kerala Village Life’.

After registration, which is free, the participants can submit a maximum of five entries. The scanned images of the paintings can be uploaded on the website https://www.keralatourism.org/contest/icpc/ from April 1 till September 30.

The competition, which received an overwhelming response in its previous seasons, is held in three categories — children within Kerala, children from other Indian states, and children from abroad. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the international competition will help children know more about the major attractions of Kerala tourism. “Kerala has received various global accolades for its activities initiated in rural areas under Responsible Tourism. This painting competition will help in projecting the best aspects of Kerala Tourism among children,” he said.

The competition offers a total of 101 attractive prizes. The first three winners from each category will be given special souvenirs besides certificates. Ten winners from abroad will get a free five-day stay in Kerala and an opportunity to visit the state’s top tourist destinations with two of their family members.

Five winners from other Indian states category will get a chance for a five-day family trip to tourist destinations in Kerala. Apart from mementoes and certificates, three winners from the Kerala category will get booking coupons for a two-day stay at KTDC’s premium hotel, with two of their family members. Also, 70 consolation prizes will be given away to 20 children from abroad, 30 children from other Indian states, and 20 from within Kerala. For details, visit: contest@keralatourism.org; contact number: 70129 93589

