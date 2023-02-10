Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sammohan: An art fest for children with disabilities

Empowering With Love will be inaugurated by 15-year-old Aditya Suresh, who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Published: 10th February 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Gopinath Muthukad

Magician Gopinath Muthukad at an event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Different Art Centre under the Magic Academy is organising an All India Art Festival, Sammohan, for children with disabilities on February 25 and 26 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The two-day event is organised as part of empowering differently-abled children across the country and is supported by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the state’s social justice department.

As a curtain-raiser, the children from the Different Art Centre will showcase a two-hour performance titled Empowering with Love.

The performance will include dance, music and magic and will be held at Tagore Theatre on Saturday.  
Touted to be the first-of-its-kind event in the country, Sammohan will be a venue to exhibit the artistic talents of children with disabilities, says magician Gopinath Muthukad, the brain behind the fest.

“For many years, I have been organising engaging activities to spread awareness about the need to promote differently-abled children and their talents. Visiting many universities across the globe, I understood how inadequate the facilities and developments are arranged for them in our country. So I believe events like these would enhance their exposure in our society,” says Muthukad, who wants Sammohan to be an annual event.

The fest will be held at various venues inside the Magic Planet campus at KINFRA Park in Kazhakootam. According to the organisers, the fest will feature more than 100 children selected from nine national institutes.

The fest will feature painting, music, and dance events apart from awareness sessions and seminars.
According to Muthukad, the focus is on bringing these artistically and skillfully talented children to the forefront and helping them lead a normal life with dignity.

“Children from the majority of the states will take part along with their parents. One of the highlights will be Bengaluru-based group’s wheelchair dance performance, a dandiya performance from Gujarat, folk and traditional art forms from Assam and Orissa,” he adds.

Empowering With Love will be inaugurated by 15-year-old Aditya Suresh, who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, a patron of the Different Art Centre, will preside over the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Different Art Centre Sammohan children with disabilities
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp