Second edition of Vattiyoorkavu fest to begin on February 10

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second edition of the Vattiyoorkavu fest (Kavu fest) will be held at Nettayam Central Polytechnic ground from Friday to Wednesday.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan will inaugurate the fest on Friday at 6pm. Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chief guest of the function, which will be presided over by organising committee chairman K C Vikraman. A seminar on development will be held in connection with the fest on Friday at 10 am.

The seminar, which will give shape to short and long-term development projects to be implemented in the constituency, will be inaugurated by Excise Minister M B Rajesh.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the progress card on the suggestions that came up in the earlier editions of the seminar and the projects that were implemented in the constituency. The proposals that came up in various area-wise seminars will be collated and presented in the constituency-wise discussion.

The seminars were held as a prelude to Kavu fest. The valedictory programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday at 6 pm. Actor Indrans, who won the Kavu award, will be presented with the laurel at the function. MLA V K Prasanth will preside over the event, while Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will launch the souvenir.

Ahead of the valedictory programme on Wednesday, cultural pageantry will be held from Kanjirampara at 3.30 pm. Based on the quality and participation in the pageantry, the wards, Kudumbashree, organisations and residents’ associations will be given awards.

Various cultural programmes will be held in the evenings in connection with the fest. Chumaduthangi band will stage a music night on Friday at 8 pm. Prominent dancers and musicians will perform in the subsequent days.

