TB spread among antelopes: Officials visit Thiruvananthapuram Zoo to take stock of situation

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly-appointed cultural affairs (zoo) secretary, Pranabjyoti Nath, visited the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Thursday and took stock of the situation following the death of 58 antelopes due to tuberculosis over the past 10 months.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden, state forest department, which has so far killed 19 spotted deer and 39 black bucks due to tuberculosis.

Pranab Jyoti was appointed as cultural affairs (zoo) secretary after M Sivasankar superannuated on January 31. The bureaucrat was informed by zoo authorities that the situation is still not under control as a death occurred on Tuesday. S Abu, director, of Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo, told TNIE that he apprised the official about the precautions being taken by them as per the guidelines set by the State Institute of Animal Diseases, Palode.

“The new secretary spent close to two hours at the zoo and walked every nook and corner. He expressed happiness about the measures we are taking to control the TB spread among the antelope population. Pranabjyoti assured us that one more veterinarian will be appointed at the earliest,” said Abu.

The zoo authorities have been demanding before the state government to post one more veterinarian which was objected to by the finance department. Currently, there is only one senior veterinary surgeon, Dr Jacob Alexander.

Pranab Jyoti was accompanied by B Joseph and Dr K Udaya Varman, former directors of the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Museum and Zoos, two among the four-member zoo advisory technical committee appointed by the state committee. A four-member committee was recently appointed for formulating a comprehensive policy for the management of zoos in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The first sitting of the zoo advisory technical committee is yet to take place.

The CZA under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has informed that they have not received any report on the deaths of the antelopes. The letter written by Akansha Mahajan, deputy inspector general forest (HQ), on January 30 states that they came to know of the TB deaths through media reports.

Apart from urging the zoo authorities to take necessary precautions against TB, the CZA official urged them to seek assistance from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for addressing diagnostics, treatment and biosecurity measures.

A forest official confirmed to TNIE that they have since given a report to the CZA on the steps taken by the zoo authorities to address the antelope deaths. The zoos across the country come under the respective forest department. But in Kerala, while the museum department comes under minister Ahamed Devarkovil, the zoo comes under another minister, J Chinchurani, where the forest department has not got any role.

No curbs on visitors

Social media has been spreading false news about the city zoo being kept out of bounds for visitors due to the zoonotic disease spread. The zoo director told TNIE that people should not fall for the false scare being churned out by social media.

“The antelopes don’t cough. Their sputum gets discharged through their faecal matter and only when people come into contact with it that there are chances of contracting TB. The risk factor is almost nil. Also, the antelopes are in the moat, and there are barricades between the visitors and animals in the cages."

Social media has been spreading false news about the city zoo being kept out of bounds for visitors due to the zoonotic disease spread. The zoo director told TNIE that people should not fall for the false scare being churned out by social media.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly-appointed cultural affairs (zoo) secretary, Pranabjyoti Nath, visited the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Thursday and took stock of the situation following the death of 58 antelopes due to tuberculosis over the past 10 months. The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden, state forest department, which has so far killed 19 spotted deer and 39 black bucks due to tuberculosis. Pranab Jyoti was appointed as cultural affairs (zoo) secretary after M Sivasankar superannuated on January 31. The bureaucrat was informed by zoo authorities that the situation is still not under control as a death occurred on Tuesday. S Abu, director, of Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo, told TNIE that he apprised the official about the precautions being taken by them as per the guidelines set by the State Institute of Animal Diseases, Palode. “The new secretary spent close to two hours at the zoo and walked every nook and corner. He expressed happiness about the measures we are taking to control the TB spread among the antelope population. Pranabjyoti assured us that one more veterinarian will be appointed at the earliest,” said Abu. The zoo authorities have been demanding before the state government to post one more veterinarian which was objected to by the finance department. Currently, there is only one senior veterinary surgeon, Dr Jacob Alexander. Pranab Jyoti was accompanied by B Joseph and Dr K Udaya Varman, former directors of the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Museum and Zoos, two among the four-member zoo advisory technical committee appointed by the state committee. A four-member committee was recently appointed for formulating a comprehensive policy for the management of zoos in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The first sitting of the zoo advisory technical committee is yet to take place. The CZA under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has informed that they have not received any report on the deaths of the antelopes. The letter written by Akansha Mahajan, deputy inspector general forest (HQ), on January 30 states that they came to know of the TB deaths through media reports. Apart from urging the zoo authorities to take necessary precautions against TB, the CZA official urged them to seek assistance from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for addressing diagnostics, treatment and biosecurity measures. A forest official confirmed to TNIE that they have since given a report to the CZA on the steps taken by the zoo authorities to address the antelope deaths. The zoos across the country come under the respective forest department. But in Kerala, while the museum department comes under minister Ahamed Devarkovil, the zoo comes under another minister, J Chinchurani, where the forest department has not got any role. No curbs on visitors Social media has been spreading false news about the city zoo being kept out of bounds for visitors due to the zoonotic disease spread. The zoo director told TNIE that people should not fall for the false scare being churned out by social media. “The antelopes don’t cough. Their sputum gets discharged through their faecal matter and only when people come into contact with it that there are chances of contracting TB. The risk factor is almost nil. Also, the antelopes are in the moat, and there are barricades between the visitors and animals in the cages." Social media has been spreading false news about the city zoo being kept out of bounds for visitors due to the zoonotic disease spread. The zoo director told TNIE that people should not fall for the false scare being churned out by social media.