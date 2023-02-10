Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

TB spread among antelopes: Officials visit Thiruvananthapuram Zoo to take stock of situation

Report sought from chief wildlife warden; situation still not under control, say zoo authorities

Published: 10th February 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

For representational purpose. Visitors at the spotted dear enclosure in Thiruvananthapuram Zoo| Vincent Pulickal

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The newly-appointed cultural affairs (zoo) secretary, Pranabjyoti Nath, visited the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Thursday and took stock of the situation following the death of 58 antelopes due to tuberculosis over the past 10 months.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden, state forest department, which has so far killed 19 spotted deer and 39 black bucks due to tuberculosis.

Pranab Jyoti was appointed as cultural affairs (zoo) secretary after M Sivasankar superannuated on January 31. The bureaucrat was informed by zoo authorities that the situation is still not under control as a death occurred on Tuesday. S Abu, director, of Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo, told TNIE that he apprised the official about the precautions being taken by them as per the guidelines set by the State Institute of Animal Diseases, Palode.

“The new secretary spent close to two hours at the zoo and walked every nook and corner. He expressed happiness about the measures we are taking to control the TB spread among the antelope population. Pranabjyoti assured us that one more veterinarian will be appointed at the earliest,” said Abu.

The zoo authorities have been demanding before the state government to post one more veterinarian which was objected to by the finance department. Currently, there is only one senior veterinary surgeon, Dr Jacob Alexander.

Pranab Jyoti was accompanied by B Joseph and Dr K Udaya Varman, former directors of the Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Museum and Zoos, two among the four-member zoo advisory technical committee appointed by the state committee. A four-member committee was recently appointed for formulating a comprehensive policy for the management of zoos in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The first sitting of the zoo advisory technical committee is yet to take place.

The CZA under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change has informed that they have not received any report on the deaths of the antelopes. The letter written by Akansha Mahajan, deputy inspector general forest (HQ), on January 30 states that they came to know of the TB deaths through media reports.

Apart from urging the zoo authorities to take necessary precautions against TB, the CZA official urged them to seek assistance from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for addressing diagnostics, treatment and biosecurity measures.

A forest official confirmed to TNIE that they have since given a report to the CZA on the steps taken by the zoo authorities to address the antelope deaths. The zoos across the country come under the respective forest department. But in Kerala, while the museum department comes under minister Ahamed Devarkovil, the zoo comes under another minister, J Chinchurani, where the forest department has not got any role.

No curbs on visitors

Social media has been spreading false news about the city zoo being kept out of bounds for visitors due to the zoonotic disease spread. The zoo director told TNIE that people should not fall for the false scare being churned out by social media.

“The antelopes don’t cough. Their sputum gets discharged through their faecal matter and only when people come into contact with it that there are chances of contracting TB. The risk factor is almost nil. Also, the antelopes are in the moat, and there are barricades between the visitors and animals in the cages."

Social media has been spreading false news about the city zoo being kept out of bounds for visitors due to the zoonotic disease spread. The zoo director told TNIE that people should not fall for the false scare being churned out by social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Zoo tuberculosis
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp