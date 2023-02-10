Tired of hectic city life? Kadinamkulam beckons

George Johnson By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Serene backwaters, lush green paddy fields and rich cultural heritage. This sums up Kadinamkulam, a peaceful village nestled near Thiruvananthapuram city. It’s a perfect getaway spot for travellers who wish to detach themselves from the everyday mundane hustle and bustle.

The main attraction is the Kadinamkulam lake, a secluded backwater fed by the nearby Karamana river. Surrounded by palm trees, the lake is a popular spot for boating, fishing and bird-watching. Visitors can enjoy boat ride, savouring the scenery and spotting wild animals.

One can also try their hand at fishing.The lake is also home to a variety of bird species. Kingfishers, herons, egrets, and many other varieties, it is a perfect spot for birdwatchers. The best time to visit the lake for birdwatching, according to local residents, is during the migratory season, especially between October and March.

For those who love to explore local cuisine and culture, Kadinamkulam offers plenty of options. The village is known for its traditional dishes, and one can try some of the delicious dishes — from Thiruvananthapuram’s local breakfast to a variety of fish.

If you are an adventure geek, opportunities ranging from cycling to trekking await you. Unleash your stress by going for a cycle ride through the village and exploring the beautiful countryside, or trekking through the nearby hills and forests, enjoying the scenery and spotting wild animals.

