Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

GTech’s mega marathon to raise drug abuse awareness

GTECH has as its members over 300 IT companies comprising 80% of the IT professionals in the state.

Published: 11th February 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

The Telugu film industry is astir with speculation about the names of 10 personalities who are probed for involvement in drug abuse.

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, is organising the biggest and the most high-profile marathon ever planned in the state capital on March 19, seeking to impart greater momentum to the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign rolled out by the state government. Over 2,500 people from all walks of life will participate in the marathon.

IT professionals from all major companies - TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, IBS Software, Tata Elxsi, Quest, Allianz, UST, and EY, as well as from medium and small companies across Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark will form part of the marathon. Students from some of the leading colleges are also expected to turn up in large numbers.

GTECH has as its members over 300 IT companies comprising 80% of the IT professionals in the state. The fitness challenge will see three categories of timed runs -3km, 10km and 21km. GTech chairman V K Mathews said, “We will roll out other activities in all the IT parks of Kerala to make Kerala narcotics-free,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GTech drug abuse awareness IT companies
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp