GTech’s mega marathon to raise drug abuse awareness

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, is organising the biggest and the most high-profile marathon ever planned in the state capital on March 19, seeking to impart greater momentum to the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign rolled out by the state government. Over 2,500 people from all walks of life will participate in the marathon.

IT professionals from all major companies - TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Cognizant, IBS Software, Tata Elxsi, Quest, Allianz, UST, and EY, as well as from medium and small companies across Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark will form part of the marathon. Students from some of the leading colleges are also expected to turn up in large numbers.

GTECH has as its members over 300 IT companies comprising 80% of the IT professionals in the state. The fitness challenge will see three categories of timed runs -3km, 10km and 21km. GTech chairman V K Mathews said, “We will roll out other activities in all the IT parks of Kerala to make Kerala narcotics-free,” he added.

