Methil Devika choreographs art fest song

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ace dancer Methil Devika choreographed the theme song for the first-ever All India Art Festival for children with disabilities, Sammohan, which will be held in the capital city on February 25 and 26.

The theme song will be performed at the curtain-raiser event titled ‘Empowering With Love’ which will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium in Kanakakunnu at 6 pm on Saturday. The theme song ‘Sammohanam... Shalabhaniramikavarnna Sammalenam’ will be performed by the children of the Different Art Centre (DAC) under the Magic Academy as part of empowering differently-abled children across the country.

The fest is supported by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the state’s social justice department. The two-hour event will be inaugurated by 15-year-old Aditya Suresh, who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will preside over.

