Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Methil Devika choreographs art fest song

The theme song will be performed at the curtain-raiser event titled ‘Empowering With Love’ which will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium in Kanakakunnu at 6pm on Saturday.

Published: 11th February 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Methil Devika (File | EPS)

Methil Devika (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ace dancer Methil Devika choreographed the theme song for the first-ever All India Art Festival for children with disabilities, Sammohan, which will be held in the capital city on February 25 and 26.

The theme song will be performed at the curtain-raiser event titled ‘Empowering With Love’ which will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium in Kanakakunnu at 6 pm on Saturday. The theme song ‘Sammohanam... Shalabhaniramikavarnna Sammalenam’ will be performed by the children of the Different Art Centre (DAC) under the Magic Academy as part of empowering differently-abled children across the country.

The fest is supported by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the state’s social justice department. The two-hour event will be inaugurated by 15-year-old Aditya Suresh, who won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will preside over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Methil Devika Adoor Gopalakrishnan Sammohan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp