Mukkola-Karode NH66 bypass project in limbo, locals manhandle workers

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the Mukkola- Karode NH66 bypass has hit a roadblock after L&T Constructions, the contractor, pulled its workers alleging that several locals had manhandled them. The workers were pulled from three sites –Thengavila, Mannakkal near Thirupuram, and Vengapotta. With this, the opening of the road is likely to be delayed. The locals here had been at loggerheads with those engaged in the construction work citing various unmet demands. Despite the intervention of Collector Geromic George, the matter has proved difficult to resolve.The company has lodged a complaint with the Neyyattinkara DySP, and at Vizhinjam and Kanjiramkulam police stations. It has also sought police protection to resume the remaining work.

98% work complete

According to NHAI, 98% of the work is complete, and the road was slated to be commissioned by March end. However, with L&T Constructions pulling its workers, the project is likely to be delayed. “The construction work is nearly done. Some people are deliberately trying to delay or scuttle the project. Though the District Collector had intervened, the locals have resorting to hooliganisms and assault on our workers. This is unjustifiable. Even the police are yet to take action. Now, the work is completely stopped,” said P Pradeep, the project director of NHAI. The agency’s regional unit has approached the NHAI central office seeking the latter’s intervention to hold a high-level discussion with the state government to sort out differences. The weather from December to March is deemed ideal for carrying out road construction works.

Past hindrances

Earlier, works at Thengavila and Vengapotta were disrupted after the locals demanded that a drain be constructed near the panchayat road. Though the NHAI had made clear then that the construction of the drain is a work that rests with the state government, locals had hindered work here. At Mannakkal, locals had demanded that a bridge be constructed to ensure road connectivity to Mavilakkadavu and Kulathoor from the Pazhayakada side citing how the contractor had demolished a road that facilitated such a journey. Though the NHAI assured them a road will be constructed after the project’s completion, locals continue to stage a protest at the site. Though the work began in 2016, the NHAI had to push the deadline multiple times.When complete, the stretch will be the first concrete-laid highway in the state.

Dist collector intervenes

Meanwhile, District Collector Geromic George told TNIE that efforts are on to resolve the crisis. “The sub-collector had visited the spot at Thengavila on Friday. A hearing was also held with the residents. We have taken up with PWD the matter of constructing a drainage at Thengavila. The NHAI’s regional unit has also proposed its central office to construct the overpass at Mannakkal. But this would take some time,” Geromic said. Regarding the assault on workers, the collector said that he has instructed the city police and Vizhinjam CI to take strict action against the offenders. “We will ensure the resumption of work by Saturday,” he said.

