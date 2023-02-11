SSLV-D2 launch gives Thiruvananthapuram-based firm a reason to cheer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLV-D2 launch by ISRO on Friday marks a watershed moment for Thiruvananthapuram- based Ananth Technologies (P) Ltd, considering its contributions to the launch vehicle and its spacecrafts JANUS- I and EOS-7.

JANUS-I is a 6U software-defined technology demonstration satellite developed with the Antaris cloud computing platform and SatOS software, as well as XDLinX’s modular spacecraft and Ananth as its Master Systems Integrator (MSI). JANUS-I assembly, integration, and testing (AIT) was completed successfully at Ananth’s new AIT facility in Bengaluru’s Aerospace Park. The high-efficiency and mission-optimised solar panels of JANUS -I have also been fully indigenised by Ananth.

From concept to launch readiness, JANUS -I was designed and built in just 10 months at a cost savings of 75% over comparable satellite missions. JANUS -I carries five different payloads, including IOT and communication systems.

Ananth Technologies CMD Subba Rao Pavuluri said, “The successful launch of JANUS -I demonstrates the strength of the software and bus platforms from Antaris and XDLinx, respectively, when combined with Ananth’s manufacturing and AIT expertise. This method provides the greatest and most efficient cost and time reductions in the business.”

Ananth’s Thiruvananthapuram unit has also made significant contributions to the SS LV-D2 launch vehicle. The company helped develop critical navigation, guidance, and control (NGC) packages like VLV-Dry and PYRO cards, as well as VSSC in all electrical harnessing of Avionics subassemblies for this mission. The EOS-7 satellite was the primary payload of this SSLVD2 launch. Ananth’s Bengaluru spacecraft team has contributed various avionics subsystems for EOS-7. Ananth’s unit is operating at KINFRA Park.

