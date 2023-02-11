Suicide of 'prerak' lays bare plight of foot soldiers of Kerala literacy movement

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The suicide of a literacy ‘prerak’ (instructor) in Kollam who was not paid the honorarium for over six months has brought back to focus their nearly three-month-long agitation in front of the Secretariat here and the government’s apathy towards their plight. Over 1,700 preraks, the foot soldiers of the state’s literacy movement, have been handed out a raw deal since 2017 when target-based remuneration was imposed for them.

Though the government issued an order transferring the preraks from General Education Department to Local Self Government (LSG) department in March last year, the preraks complain they have not received honorarium since August last year. E S Bijumon, a bock nodal prerak, had been living with his aged mother and sister in Pathanapuram, Kollam.

According to the family, he was facing acute financial crisis and took the extreme step out of desperation. Bijumon was the recipient of the President’s award for the Best Literacy Prerak and had been imparting literacy to hundreds of people for nearly two decades.

As per a government order issued in January 2017, the preraks are to be paid an honorarium in the range of Rs 10,500 to Rs 15,000 based on different categories. The preraks were paid the full honorarium for three months from January to March 2017. From April 2017, the literacy mission imposed targetbased pay for the preraks which led to their honorarium being cut drastically.

“The state literacy mission said the honorarium would be paid on the basis of the number of learners registered for various literacy programmes. This led to most of the preraks receiving pay as low as Rs 2,500 a month,” said A A Santhosh, general secretary, Kerala State Preraks’ Association. As literacy activities came to a grinding halt during the pandemic period, the preraks rendered yeoman service at various panchayats as Covid frontline workers.

With the Literacy Mission expressing its inability to support the preraks, steps were taken for re-deploying them to local bodies. Though the re-deployment has been effected, the preraks say no decision has been taken on their service and pay conditions. After launching an agitation in front of the Secretariat since November 21 last year, the preraks said they were called for a discussion by the government. However, only senior officials of the departments of General Education, LSG and Finance were present and the talks did not achieve any breakthrough, he said.

Talks on, says LSG min

LSG Minister M B Rajesh said the preraks were initially paid from the Central fund that was later stopped. However, the state supported the preraks by taking over the financial commitment. “We are engaged in discussions with them and are hopeful of finding a solution to their problems soon,” he said.

