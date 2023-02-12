Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

45-year-old woman found hanging in Kerala; Temple committee president, sister blamed

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a suicide note blaming the Mahadeva Temple Committee president and his sister, from her room.

Published: 12th February 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old woman was found hanging in her residence at Ulloor near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Saturday. The deceased is Vijayakumari, a resident of Sivakripa, near Kunnam Mahadeva Temple in Ulloor. 

The Medical College police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, the body was found around 8am by her daughter. Only Vijayakumari’s daughter and mother were present at home at the time. 

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a suicide note blaming the Mahadeva Temple Committee president and his sister, from her room. Vijayakumari and the temple committee president had been involved in a dispute over sharing of way to her house for long. 

The temple committee president’s sister was also involved. The dispute even snowballed into a scuffle, leading both parties to file complaints against each other at the Medical College police station.  “Both parties had filed a complaint with us and we had also registered cases in this regard.

However, the fight dragged and this might have prompted her to commit suicide. An investigation is underway to determine whether the temple committee president was involved,” said Medical College inspector of police P Harilal.

Meanwhile, Vijayakumari’s relatives accused the Medical College police of not taking action against the temple committee president when she filed the complaint. They said Vijayakumari ended life because she did not get justice from the police. 

However, the police refuted the allegations and said that they had taken action. They also added that the suicide note mentioned only the temple committee president and his sister.

