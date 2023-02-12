Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bengaluru native ventures into sea near Odayam beach in Kerala, drowns

The Ayiroor police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Published: 12th February 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old youth hailing from Bengaluru drowned in the sea near Odayam beach near Varkala on Saturday morning after he ventured into the sea to take a bath. The deceased is Sadasiva M. 

The Ayiroor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place around 9.45am when Sadasiva and his wife Sneha Saraswathy ventured together into the sea for taking a bath. 

The couple had been residing at the Blue Water resort since Thursday. Sadasiva swam a few metres away from the shore and was swept away by strong undercurrents. Soon, his wife alerted the locals who were present on the beach and they swam into the sea to rescue him. 

They brought Sadasiva to the shore and gave first aid to him. But his life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of Sree Narayana Mission hospital at Varkala and it will be handed over to relatives on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp