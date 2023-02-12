Bengaluru native ventures into sea near Odayam beach in Kerala, drowns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 34-year-old youth hailing from Bengaluru drowned in the sea near Odayam beach near Varkala on Saturday morning after he ventured into the sea to take a bath. The deceased is Sadasiva M.

The Ayiroor police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to police, the incident took place around 9.45am when Sadasiva and his wife Sneha Saraswathy ventured together into the sea for taking a bath.

The couple had been residing at the Blue Water resort since Thursday. Sadasiva swam a few metres away from the shore and was swept away by strong undercurrents. Soon, his wife alerted the locals who were present on the beach and they swam into the sea to rescue him.

They brought Sadasiva to the shore and gave first aid to him. But his life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of Sree Narayana Mission hospital at Varkala and it will be handed over to relatives on Sunday.

