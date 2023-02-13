Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Commissioning of centralised abattoir in Thiruvananthapuram to be delayed

The city corporation had promised to open the under-construction centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy by January end.

Image of waste treatment plant used for representational purposes

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The city corporation had promised to open the under-construction centralised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy by January end. However, only 70% of the work has been completed so far, with the remaining work, including a waste treatment plant, yet to begin. 

The Rs 10-crore project was originally scheduled to open in April 2022. But, the deadline could not be met as the construction activities were not finished. The corporation is planning to open it by March end this year to ensure the completion of the financial aspects of the project this fiscal year itself. But it is doubtful that the abattoir could be operational by that time. 

The major pending works are the waste treatment plant, two halls for keeping large and small animals, air-conditioning, installation of bio-filters, water supply for streaming hot and cold water, tables, and finally landscaping the premises. In this capacity, 120 animals can be slaughtered at a time without creating pollution.

Corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE that the mechanical works are pending and that it will take some more time for their completion. “We cannot say now when the abattoir work could be finished. But we are trying our best to complete it before March 31. Some of the work are being done by various agencies. So each agency has its own work schedule. However, the work will gather pace in the coming days,” he said. Earlier, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board had sealed the only authorised slaughterhouse owned by the corporation in 2012 as it did not have a proper waste disposal mechanism. 

Since then, several efforts initiated by the civic body to reopen the abattoir have failed, leading to the mushrooming of illegal outlets in the capital. With the setting up of the modern abattoir, illegal slaughterhouses in the city will be closed down.

According to Mohanan T V, project management consultant, it will take two more months to complete the abattoir since a lot of components, including mechanical, civil, electrical, and plumbing works are pending. “This is a project that was modified from the old abattoir building. So a design makeover was needed. However, the works are nearing completion,” he said.

Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) is the executing agency for the project. An approval from the Pollution Control Board and Suchitwa Mission also needs to be accorded by the corporation. 

Earlier, the corporation had extended the contract period for KEL as the earlier contract ended on March 31 last year. The work is currently being carried out under a subcontract with a Lucknow-based company.

At A Glance
Modern abattoir will come up at Kunnukuzhy where the previous slaughterhouse was situated
The Pollution Control Board had sealed the corporation’s lone slaughterhouse in 2012
The plan is to renovate and revamp the facility with modern features
The slaughterhouse is being set up at a cost of D10 crore funded by KIIFB

