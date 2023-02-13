Thiruvananthapuram airport flies high, sees 83.6 per cent jump in passenger traffic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bouncing back from the Covid-induced slowdown, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport witnessed a record 83.6% growth in passenger movement and 31.53% growth in flight movements between January 2022 and January 2023.

This year is also looking good for the establishment, considering that 3,23,792 passengers travelled via the airport this January alone. As many as 34,35,313 passengers travelled through here from January 2022 to January 2023.

While total passenger traffic in January 2022 was 1,76,315, the average daily passenger traffic was 5,687. This rose to 10,445 in January this year. Air traffic movements (ATMs) increased from 1,671 in January last year to 2,198 this January.

At present, the airport has a weekly frequency of 131 domestic flights and 120 international flights. The connectivity has increased to 12 international destinations – Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Bahrain, Dammam, Kuwait, Singapore, Colombo, Male and Hanimaadhoo – and 10 domestic destinations – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi and Kannur.

It is reliably learnt that several airlines have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for increasing their services at the airport. This is expected to bring down airfare, making travel more affordable.

A source from the airport said the rise in international and domestic services has prompted passengers to choose Thiruvananthapuram airport over others. “Flyers who went to Kochi airport earlier, like those from Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kanyakumari and Nagercoil, prefer Thiruvananthapuram airport now,” said the source, adding that the new flight service to Durgapur in West Bengal has also attracted a lot of travellers.

