Vishnu’s ‘escape act’ enthrals audience at Nishagandhi

Performing a Houdini act is a real challenge for magicians. Only a few dare to attempt it on stage. Twenty-two-year-old Vishnu R is one among them.

13th February 2023

Audience watching Vishnu R perform the Houdini act at Nishagandhi Open Air Auditorium

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Performing a Houdini act is a real challenge for magicians. Only a few dare to attempt it on stage. Twenty-two-year-old Vishnu R is one among them. He enthralled the audience here on Saturday with a death-defying escape despite being locked in a box with multiple compartments. What makes his accomplishment rare is that he has down syndrome. But he has been performing magic with elan for the past several years.

After the performance, the audience stood up and applauded the awe-inspiring performance by the Poojapura native at  Nishagandhi Open Air Auditorium as a curtain raiser to  ‘Sammohan,’ the National Art Festival for Children with Disabilities. Noted magician Gopinath Muthukad said Vishnu performed the act with perfect accuracy in his debut act. “A highly complex escape act can only be performed successfully with great care, precision, and control. Even a  small mistake can seriously affect the presentation of magic,” he added.

Muthukad said Vishnu’s performance was another feat in magic and his proudest moment as a magician. “In  Empower, the permanent magic venue at the Different Art Centre, Vishnu has been performing magic for the past four years. For the community of people with  disabilities, Vishnu’s seamless leap from magic involving small objects to illusion magic is indeed a source of pride” he said. The India Book of Records and Einstein World  Records both list Vishnu’s juggling act as a world record. The Magic Academy will organise Sammohan to take place on February 25 and 26.

