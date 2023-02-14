Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Tourism launches aggressive marketing in US to woo visitors

At the New York roadshow, Randhir Jaiswal, consul general, Consulate of India, New York, was the chief guest while V Senthur Kumaran, assistant director, India Tourism, also attended the event.

Published: 14th February 2023 08:40 AM

A group of domestic tourists enjoy their evening at Fort Kochi. After the state gvernment announced lockdown relaxations, tourism sector is pinning their hope on domestic tourists.| Albin Mathew

Fort Kochi. (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To give a major impetus to its efforts to woo tourists from the United States, the state tourism department held a string of roadshows in the prominent cities of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, eliciting a tremendous response from the participants. As per the 2019 (pre-pandemic) statistics, the US ranked second in terms of visitors with 1.09 lakh tourists from the country visiting the state.

Tourism department principal secretary K S Srinivas, who led the high-profile official delegation, made presentations in the three cities, showcasing new tourism offerings, globally-acclaimed assets, and projects under the Responsible Tourism initiatives that travellers would experience in the state.

At the New York roadshow, Randhir Jaiswal, consul general, Consulate of India, New York, was the chief guest while V Senthur Kumaran, assistant director, India Tourism, also attended the event. T V Nagendra Prasad, consul general, Consulate of India, San Francisco, California, was the chief guest at the San Francisco event.  

“We have been making concerted efforts to expand the spectrum of tourism products and events that would appeal to all types of travellers, be it a backpacker or a high-end spender who would also like to indulge in adventure tourism and explore the unexplored places,” Srinivas said.

