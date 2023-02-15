China Airlines selects IBS to modernise cargo operations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark-based IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel and cargo industry, has signed an agreement with China Airlines (CI), a Taiwanese carrier. As per the agreement, IBS Software’s iCargo solution will be used as the CI’s new cargo management system.

The aim is to facilitate CI’s cargo digitisation through iCargo’s single platform to maximise the synergies across different entities and transform its business globally. With iCargo, China Airlines will transform into a single platform which includes sales, import and export operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting capabilities. It provides optimally-automated digital technology for maximum efficiency and opportunities for sales management.

“China Airlines cargo has been striving to modernise its digital capabilities for years. However, we saw the evolutionary change in digital sales and operations since Covid, and I believe SaaS is the right solution we are looking for,” said China Airlines senior vice-president of cargo Eddy Liu.

He also said the airlines expect to build up a strong partnership with IBS Software and realise a faster time-to-market for our products and services without compromising compliance with data integrity. “As a pioneer of the APAC air cargo market and one of the heavyweight cargo players, China Airlines has extensive experience transporting special cargo and remains the carrier of choice for international transportation partners. We’re honoured to be selected by China Airlines to support its growth journey,” said IBS Software Middle East SVP Gautam Shekar. He added that this agreement aligns with IBS Software’s long-term strategy to further expand our presence in the exciting APAC market.

